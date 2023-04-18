Police at scene where shots fired, calls for shelter in place in Hilltop area

Mankato police asked residents in the Hilltop Lane/Hoffman Road area to shelter in place about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday due to “shots fired."

Police were on the scene and had blocked off the road going into Hilltop Lane Apartments and the surrounding area about two blocks east toward East High School. Access to the apartments also was blocked.

Mankato Police and Blue Earth County Sheriffs were on the scene along with a drone and a swat team with an armored truck.

All events at Mankato East High School were canceled for the evening, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page “due to a potential disturbance in the Hilltop Area.”

Parents were directed to pick up their students at East using the Highway 22 side of the school.

This is a developing news story.