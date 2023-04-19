BCA provides new details in killing of Pope County deputy; suspect ID'd

State investigators on Wednesday revealed new details of the confrontation Saturday night in the western Minnesota town of Cyrus that left Pope County sheriff’s deputy Josh Owen dead and two other officers wounded.

The three officers were in the process of arresting Bryan Nygard, 34, of Cyrus for suspected domestic violence when Nygard pulled out a gun and began firing, shooting Owen three times as Owen and Pope County deputy Brody Merrill returned fire, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a statement.

Nygard died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The BCA said its agents recovered a pistol, bullets and cartridge casings at the scene. All three officers were wearing their body cameras and the agency is reviewing the video, which is expected to be redacted and released to the public later.

As the investigation continues, the BCA offered a brief timeline of events.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Alex Olson, a police officer from the nearby town of Starbuck, responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment in Cyrus. Owen and Merrill responded after him.

When they arrived, the officers entered the home and spoke to Nygard and a woman. After some initial investigation, they told Nygard that he was under arrest.

“Nygard, who had been seated at a table, stood up, drew a firearm and began firing. Deputies Owen and Merrill returned fire. Officer Olson was in the hallway and did not fire. In the exchange of gunfire, all three officers and Nygard were struck,” the BCA said.

Owen died later at the hospital in Glenwood. Merrill, who was hit once in the upper chest in his protective vest, was treated at the hospital and released. Olson’s injuries were considered minor and he was not hospitalized, the BCA said.

The woman living with Nygard had left the apartment before the shooting occurred and was not injured, investigators added.

Funeral services for Owen are scheduled for Saturday morning at Minnewaska Area High School.

Cyrus is about 2 1/2 hours northwest of the Twin Cities.