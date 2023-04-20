Daniel Doktori and his wife moved to Minneapolis and found painter Evan Abrahamson's work at local art fairs.

“We kept running into Evan and his booth and his work. And we really fell in love with it,” Doktori says.

“His work is oil on canvas. And it combines this kind of really impressive skill in terms of rendering lifelike images of both landscapes and people with this kind of blurring technique that results in a kind of a haunting or like a dream-like type image and we think it's really quite wonderful.”

The show at Gallery 360 in Minneapolis runs through May 28.

Show Your Support by Making A Gift Now Public media is independent, community-supported media for the public good.

Merritt Olsen recently moved to Minnesota from the West Coast and recommends the Rochester Civic Theatre’s production of “The Miracle Worker” on stage through Sunday.

Olsen recommends the play not only because it's a “wonderful, timeless play,” but also because there's an exhibit called “Child in a Strange Country” that accompanies it.

“This exhibit highlights the Innovations in Education for the blind and the low-vision,” Olsen explains. “It outlines an alphabet of touch that opened the door for learning in the fields of geography, biology, chemistry, physics, you name it. And Helen Keller's curiosity and lifelong commitment to furthering the learning of others influenced these educational efforts. So it's a wonderful marriage of the play and the exhibit.”

The exhibit is open through April 29.

Pianist Nachito Herrera, who will play with The Classical Music Project on Sunday. Courtesy photo

Jere Lantz is a longtime music conductor in the Twin Cities and Rochester. He is excited about the debut of a new musical organization, The Classical Music Project.

“It's put together by a bunch of professional musicians who feel that music from the Classical period is not as focused on by the public as it used to be,” he says.

The Classical Music Project debuts this weekend with two musical pieces: Beethoven's Sonata for Orchestra No. 7 in C Minor, Op. 30, and No. 2b Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major, Op. 58.

The Beethoven sonata will be conducted by Yaniv Segal, with an arrangement by composers Garrett Schumann and Segal.

The second part of the program, Piano Concerto No. 4, is performed by Nachito Herrera, who also is known for his Afro-Cuban jazz virtuosity, playing at the Dakota in Minneapolis, among other venues.

The Classical Music Project will perform at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis on Sunday.

Correction (April 20, 2023): In an earlier version of this story, an artist’s name was misspelled. This has been corrected.