Child dies days after Cannon Falls, Minn. apartment fire

A 10-month-old child died after a fire last week in Cannon Falls, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Infant Seqouyah Kelleymae Johnson was one of three children pulled out of a burning ground-floor apartment on North First Street on Wednesday afternoon. She died on Friday at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis after being transported there for treatment.

A previous update from the family indicated all three children had been stabilized and placed into a medically induced coma and were being treated in a burn unit, according to Cannon Falls Police.

On Wednesday, rescuers climbed in the windows and got two of the children out. A third was found by a firefighter who entered the blazing apartment to help.

The children's mother had already been injured by broken glass trying to get in herself, police said.

“Both the father and mother are thankful for the prayers and well wishes they have received for their children and family,” Cannon Falls Police said in a statement.

The fire forced residents out of all 12 units of the apartment building. The cause is under investigation.