Marlyn Buss, pictured in the center, of Lake Crystal, Minn. is considered a founding father of Minnesota Farmfest. He died on July 11, 2025. Organizers of the annual farm show say Buss always thought ahead, and was an innovator. He’s credited for revitalizing Minnesota Farmfest in 1982 after purchasing the rights and hosting the event at his farm in Lake Crystal. Buss sought to bring agricultural education, vendors and farmers together in one centralized location, while making the event a fun place for families to visit. Buss moved Farmfest to Austin, Minn. in 1990 where it stayed until 1994. Since then, Farmfest has also been a go-to destination for forums that engages political candidates and legislators with rural constituents on ag policies. Eventually, the show found its current home in Morgan, Minn. in Redwood County in 1995 and has been there ever since.

Photo courtesy of the Buss family