Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter, who killed Daunte Wright in 2021, is set to be released from prison in Shakopee on Monday.

Potter will serve the remaining months of her sentence on supervised release. The Minnesota Department of Corrections said Potter is expected to complete her sentence on Dec. 21.

She has served 16 months of a 2-year manslaughter sentence, which is lower than recommended in state sentencing guidelines. The 50-year-old former officer shot and killed 20-year-old driver Daunte Wright during a traffic stop April 11, 2021 in a residential area of Brooklyn Center. His vehicle was stopped for having expired license tabs and an air freshener dangling from the rearview mirror.

Initially, Wright complied with officers’ orders, but then tried to drive away when he was told he would be arrested for a misdemeanor firearms warrant.

Potter, a 26-year law enforcement veteran, said she mistakenly used her gun instead of her Taser to try to stop Wright from leaving the scene. Wright, the father of a 2-year-old, was shot once in the chest. A passenger in Wright’s car was injured in the subsequent crash.

The killing took place while the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was underway under heavy security. Chauvin was later convicted of murdering George Floyd in 2020. Wright’s death sparked protests and an effort for public safety reform in Brooklyn Center, which borders Minneapolis.

A nephew of Daunte Wright rides a bike during a one-year anniversary gathering in honor of Wright, who was shot and killed in 2021 by former Brooklyn Center officer Kimberly Potter. Tim Evans for MPR News | 2022

The City of Brooklyn Center approved a $3.25 million settlement for Wright's family in the shooting last summer.

After Wright’s killing Brooklyn Center officials moved to change some police procedures, such as requiring officers to issue citations for misdemeanors and note more details about arrests. But a commission appointed to recommend major changes in public safety has not yet made public recommendations for an overhaul.

Officials with the state Corrections department said in an email that the exact time of Potter’s release would not be publicized “for security reasons.”

“We will quickly adjust and alter our release procedures if we obtain information that indicates there is a credible threat to Kim Potter’s safety or the safety of others,” the corrections department’s email read.

A call to Potter’s attorneys was not returned.

