Two guns found at Minneapolis elementary school

Minneapolis police recovered two guns from the city’s Loring Elementary School on Wednesday, apparently brought to the school by a staff member.

Police said they responded to the north Minneapolis school at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and recovered two firearms that were locked in the school safe when officers arrived. It wasn’t clear if the weapons were loaded or if there was any ammunition with the guns. Officers took custody of the guns.

A police report said an adult male staffer was reported to have brought the firearms to the school and had left by the time police arrived. The district said the staff member was not a teacher.

A letter sent to parents of students at the school said that at least one firearm was discovered at the school. A widely-circulated social media post claimed a student discovered a gun and turned it over to a teacher, but a Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson said they could not confirm that, or any other details of the discovery.

The spokesperson did say district staff are prohibited from carrying firearms on or near district property. The policy also applies to buses or district vehicles, and to school-related activities off-campus.

Loring Elementary was locked down briefly during the incident, and the letter to parents from principal Ryan Gibbs said an investigation and possible disciplinary action was pending.