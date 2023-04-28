Police seek man charged with arson in Minneapolis mosque fire

A Minneapolis man remains at large after being charged with arson in connection to a fire Monday night at a city mosque.

Prosecutors say Jackie Rahm Little, 36, allegedly set the fire at Masjid Al Rahma mosque and community center — also known as Mercy Center — at 27th Street and Bloomington Avenue in south Minneapolis.

Authorities working to locate and arrest Little say they are trying to determine if that fire is connected to a second suspected arson on Sunday at a mosque in the 24 Mall, a few minutes’ drive from Masjid Al Rahma.

The criminal complaint filed in connection with the Monday fire alleges that surveillance video shows Little entering the mosque and community center carrying a bag containing a gasoline can. Soon after, people in the building discovered a fire in a third-floor hallway.

Show Your Support by Making A Gift Now Public media is independent, community-supported media for the public good.

The building was evacuated; there were no reports of injuries.

The complaint says there’s also video footage of Little buying a gas can and filling it with gas at a nearby business on the day of the fire; it does not indicate a possible motive.

Sunday’s fire happened at the Masjid Omar Islamic Center, located on the second floor of the 24 Mall in south Minneapolis.

Worshipers noticed a fire in a bathroom, not long after video showed a masked man entering the building with a large paper bag. Less than 10 minutes after entering, the man was seen running out of the building without the bag.

Worshipers put out that fire; no injuries were reported.