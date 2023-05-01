Here are all the best looks from the Met Gala 2023

Dua Lipa Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In New York City, the first Monday night in May means the Met Gala — the megawatt party and fashion soiree that raises money for New York's famed Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year's event celebrates the opening of a new show at the museum's Costume Institute: "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."Lagerfeld, one of the most looming presences in fashion for many decades, was the creative director for both Fendi and Chanel (respectively from 1965 and 1983 until his death in 2019) as well as his own eponymous line.

This year's hosts are actress Penélope Cruz, an ambassador for Chanel since 2018, as well as actress Michaela Coel, tennis star Roger Federer, singer Dua Lipa and Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue and global chief content officer for the fashion magazine's parent company, Conde Nast. Tickets, which were available by invitation only, cost $50,000 each, with tables available beginning at $300,000.

This year's guests have been asked to dress "in honor of Karl": a wide-ranging dictum, considering that over the decades Lagerfeld also designed for Chloé, Balmain and Patou.

Ironically, Lagerfeld was not a fan of putting fashion behind glass in museum displays; the exhibition's curator, Andrew Bolton, told Vogue last year that the designer often said, "'Fashion is not art—fashion belongs on the street, on women's bodies, on men's bodies.'"

Michaela Coel Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Roger Federer and Mirka Federer Mike Coppola | Getty Images

Penélope Cruz Theo Wargo | Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy Theo Wargo | Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Jeremy Pope Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Florence Pugh Mike Coppola | Getty Images

Lil Nas X Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Mike Coppola | Getty Images

Brian Tyree Henry Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jared Leto Mike Coppola | Getty Images

Janelle Monáe Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Bad Bunny Mike Coppola | Getty Images

Jenna Ortega Theo Wargo | Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Michelle Yeoh Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Stephanie Hsu Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jennifer Lopez Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Halle Bailey Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Yung Miami Mike Coppola | Getty Images

Anok Yai Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Gigi Hadid Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Viola Davis Mike Coppola | Getty Images

Kendall Jenner Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kylie Jenner Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kim Kardashian Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Tems Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Teyana Taylor Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Conan Gray Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Lily Collins Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Anitta Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

David Byrne Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Quinta Brunson Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Pedro Pascal Mike Coppola | Getty Images

Bella Ramsey Mike Coppola | Getty Images

Sora Choi Theo Wargo | Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Stormzy Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Cardi B Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Mary J. Blige Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek Pinault Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Jessica Chastain Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Serena Williams Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Daniel Ricciardo Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Anne Hathaway Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin Angela Weiss | AFP via Getty Images

Doja Cat Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Naomi Campbell Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Madelyn Cline Mike Coppola | Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Ice Spice Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jeremy Strong Mike Coppola | Getty Images

Julia Garner Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Camila Morrone Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Jodie Comer Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Yara Shahidi Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Adut Akech and Wes Gordon Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Karlie Kloss Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Olivia Wilde Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ashley Graham Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Margot Robbie Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Huma Abedin Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gustav Witzoe Mike Coppola | Getty Images

Maude Apatow Theo Wargo | Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Ariana DeBose Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Kelsey Asbille Chow Mike Coppola | Getty Images

Tyler Mitchell Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Amber Valletta Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gisele Bündchen Theo Wargo | Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Quannah Chasinghorse Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Liu Wen Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Maya Hawke Angela Weiss | AFP via Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski Mike Coppola | Getty Images

Imaan Hammam Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora Mike Coppola | Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Chloe Fineman Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

La La Anthony Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Grace Widyatmadja photo edited this piece.

