It’s been a bad few years for Twin Cities music festivals, but a newly announced summer event is stepping up to fill the gap.

With the Basilica Block Party on indefinite hiatus and other festivals — including Rock the Garden and Twin Cities Summer Jam — shutting down for good, the Twin Cities music scene has been anticipating a relatively quiet summer in terms of live music.

But on Monday, Target Field announced plans for a new music festival, called TC Summer Fest, scheduled to take place July 14-15 at Target Field in downtown Minneapolis. The event will be hosted by the Minnesota Twins and 555 Events.

Already booked for this summer:



The Killers on July 14: Declared “one of the biggest rock bands of the 21st century” by The Guardian, this Las Vegas-founded alt-rock band has sold 28 million records worldwide, with their 2004 debut album “Hot Fuzz” achieving triple-platinum status.

Imagine Dragons on July 15: Also hailing from Vegas, this pop rock band has been honored with three American Music Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, one Grammy Award, one MTV Video Music Award, and one World Music Award. They are one of the biggest-selling bands in the world, with their albums selling more than 75 million copies worldwide.

Other scheduled performers include The Flaming Lips, Death Cab for Cutie, AJR, Chelsea Cutler, Em Beihold and Talk.

Tickets will be made available to the public May 5. Options include single-day tickets, two-day passes and VIP packages.