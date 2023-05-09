Consistent warm weather provides relief after rainy weeks

Minnesota weather may have finally turned the corner. Following weeks of rain and historical flooding, warm temperatures have finally stayed consistent.

With spring season in full swing, retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist Mark Seeley said that Minnesota farmers have actually been able to really dig in and make progress. There might be as much as half of the corn in the state, planted by the end of the week.

MPR News’ Phil Picardi spoke with Mark Seeley, Friday, during MPR’s Spring Member Drive, to discuss more on the sunny weather and the forecast ahead.