Winona State president named chancellor of Minnesota State system

Winona State University President Scott Olson will be the next chancellor of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system.

The system board chose Olson in a unanimous vote Tuesday. He was one of two finalists to lead the system, which includes 26 colleges and seven universities, including Winona State. Olson will replace Devinder Malhotra, who has served as chancellor since 2017 and will retire this summer.

Winona State University President Scott Olson will take over Aug. 1 as the next chancellor of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system. Courtesy Minnesota State Colleges and Universities

Before becoming Winona State’s president in 2012, Olson was provost at Minnesota State University Mankato and also served as the system’s interim vice chancellor for academic and student affairs. He’s also worked at Ball State University in Indiana and Central Connecticut State University.

At Winona, Olson “earned a reputation for academic excellence and has become known for delivering high rates of student success” that’s been recognized in national rankings, the Minnesota State system said in a statement.

