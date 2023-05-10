St. Paul police arrest teen in St. Anthony Park fatal shooting

St. Paul police said Wednesday they arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood.

Hilary Brasel said her 44-year-old husband Michael Brasel was trying to stop someone from breaking into her car Saturday morning outside their home when the suspect shot and killed him. He also leaves behind two sons.

St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry said SWAT officers arrested the teen while executing a search warrant at a home on the city's east side.

Michael Brasel Courtesy of Andy Skoogman

Henry said investigators are still trying to determine what happened in the moments before the shooting.

“I'm very confident in the work that's been done so far. And I'm very confident in the massive amount of work that has to happen going forward. This is very early. There's still a lot of work to be done, but I'm extremely confident.”

Henry gave few details of how the police made the connection to the suspect.

The teen is jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder and is expected to face charges in Ramsey County Juvenile Court.