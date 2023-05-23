Air quality alert Tuesday; pop up thunder north; cooler Wednesday

An air quality alert is in effect Tuesday for much of southern Minnesota. Tuesday will be very warm with widespread temps in the 80s. Spotty afternoon thunder develops in northern Minnesota along a cool front.

Occasionally smoky and warm Tuesday

We’ll continue to have occasional smoky and hazy skies from Canadian wildfire smoke. An air quality alert is in effect from 12 p.m. through 8 p.m. Tuesday for much of central and southern Minnesota. Air quality is forecast to become unhealthy for sensitive groups. You can find current air quality conditions here:

MPCA website Current air quality conditions

Here are air quality forecasts for the next couple of days also:

MPCA website Air quality forecasts

It will be very warm Tuesday with highs well into the 80s for much of the state. Those readings are a good 10 degrees or more above normal.

Forecast highs Tuesday NOAA via pivotal weather

Cool front brings some thunder north and cooler temps

A cool front will slide across northern Minnesota this afternoon touching off some spotty showers and thunder. Most activity will fizzle as the front pushes through southern Minnesota overnight Tuesday night.

Forecast precipitation 5 a.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday College of DuPage Weather

Highs Wednesday will be cooler, mostly around 70 with just 50s along the North Shore. Portions of far western Minnesota will still manage highs near 80.

Forecast highs Wednesday NOAA via pivotal weather

We’ll have a cool night Wednesday night behind the front as well. Lows will drop into the low 50s, 40s and 30s even in northeast Minnesota.

Forecast lows Wednesday night NOAA via pivotal weather

Heading into the weekend it will continue to be warm and mainly dry, especially for eastern Minnesota as a persistent upper level ridge keeps most shower and thunderstorms to the west. We could see some break through Saturday night and Sunday.