Art Hounds: Bad sleep on Robert Street

Ellen Mueller is an artist based in Minneapolis. She recommends “Im/perfect Slumbers,” on view in the window galleries and skyway entrance of the Minnesota Museum of American Art through August 20.

“You can be walking down the street, and you will get the privilege of passing by several very cool artworks,” Mueller says. She especially likes the work of Peng Wu, “who has some really great vinyl installations.” Mueller also recommends Rachel Breen's recycled textiles and fiber creations and Katya Oicherman’s work.

According to Mueller, the theme of the show is sleep, and especially disrupted sleep, “which everybody can connect to.”

Jenny Fogarty lives in Le Center, Minn. and attended an exhibition of photographs by Edward S. Curtis, who was raised partially in Le Sueur County and whose work often focused on Native American subjects.

“I went to go see the exhibit, not really expecting much. And I walked in and I was floored,” Fogarty explains.

She was especially struck by an early 20th century photograph of Nez Percé tribal leader Chief Joseph. “I did a drawing (of him) when I was in college,” she says. According to Fogarty, Curtis’s images offer rich details from their subject’s life, including “the arts, from the boats to the baskets … it's just a very awesome exhibit.”

The exhibit will be on display through the rest of the year at 48 N Park Ave in Le Center, Minn.

Full Circle Theatre is doing a production called “Antigonic,” which is based on Sophocles' “Antigone.” Twin Cities theatermaker, improviser and writer Shanan Custer says she is excited that the translation is “new and fresh.”

Custer is also a fan of Meskwaki actor Oogie_Push, who stars in the title role of Antigone. “I'm just excited for what looks like a lot of movement and a lot of really beautiful storytelling,” Custer says.

The play runs through June 4 at the Mixed Blood Theatre in Minneapolis.