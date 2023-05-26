Two teens injured in stabbing, fight during evening event at Minneapolis high school

Two teenagers were injured and two other teens arrested after reports of a stabbing and fight during an event at Washburn High School in Minneapolis on Thursday night.

Classes resumed at the south Minneapolis school on Friday, but district officials issued a statement saying “we are devastated that what started as a beautiful evening ended up with senseless violence.”

The school district said that while classes took place on Friday, “students and staff had access to various supports if they wanted to process what happened with a trusted adult.”

Minneapolis police said officers were called to the school just before 8 p.m. Thursday on a report of a stabbing. They found a 17-year-old boy with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities also said there reportedly was a fight after the stabbing, that dispersed as police arrived. Responding officers heard gunshots and soon located a 16-year-old boy with a gun in a nearby yard. Police said Friday that a 17-year-old boy also was arrested in connection with the incident.

Authorities later learned that a 15-year-old boy was taken to a hospital “with a potentially life-threatening injury due to the fight, but not related to a stabbing or a shooting,” according to a police account.

There were no updates Friday on the conditions of the teens who were injured. It was not clear whether the victims or those arrested were students at Washburn.

The incident remains under investigation.