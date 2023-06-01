Clerical goof keeps Cambridge-Isanti athletes out of shot put sectionals

Three track athletes from Cambridge-Isanti High School will not be allowed to compete in the shot put event at Friday’s state sectionals due to a clerical error — the team’s coach accidentally left all the female shot put athletes from the school off the roster.

The students and their families say they appealed to the Minnesota State High School League but were told by an official the league would not intervene.

“They sent us an email yesterday around noon, citing they wanted to be consistent with rules and policies,” said Shari Wiltrout, whose daughter Evelyn is one of the athletes affected. “And I requested more information about what rules are being referenced and have not received any response to that.”

Senior Evelyn Wiltrout is in her first year competing in track and field. She recently placed first in the conference meet on May 24, with a throw of 36 feet 9.5 inches, her personal record.

“I’ve been preparing myself for the past week to compete,” Evelyn said. “Before we got the call, I was ecstatic. I was full of adrenaline and ready to throw.”

Erin Baker, another of the affected athletes, placed fourth in the conference meet, setting a personal record throw of 33 feet 4.5 inches. “I was hoping to place in the top six to medal” at sectionals, she said. “So I was just feeling excited and riding a high, preparing for the meet.”

Both athletes also participate in discus for Cambridge-Isanti, which is north of the Twin Cities metro area. But while Erin got to compete in the sectional competition for discus, Evelyn’s only event at the meet was going to be shot put.

The decision to not allow the three athletes to compete in the sectional tournament comes after the MSHSL reversed plans to suspend five male golfing athletes for playing too many rounds in outside events during their high school season, according to the Star Tribune.

Shari and other parents said athletic directors and other coaches supported allowing the athletes to compete.

“Everybody who has any stake in this matter wants this fixed,” she said. “The only people standing in the way are the Minnesota State High School League who are supposed to represent the best interests of the student athletes in our state, and they are failing our students.”

The league has not responded to an MPR News request for comment.