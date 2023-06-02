St. Paul's Grand Old Day fest returns this weekend after three-year respite

After three years away, St. Paul's Grand Old Day celebration returns Sunday to celebrate its big 5-0 birthday — half a century since its inception.

Regularly drawing a quarter million people along Grand Avenue, the festival takes over Fairview avenue to Dale street for most of the day. Official merrymaking is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Leadership said they first axed the annual event in 2019 because of COVID-19, security costs and other changes.

Chris Jensen is the president of the Grand Avenue Business Association, which is putting on the festival and is the primary funder. He said safety costs tripled this year from 2019.

“Prices are up on everything. And that includes costs for police or barricades or trash — everything,” Jensen said. “So what we had to do this year was fundraise, and monetize even more than we ever have in the past. We were fortunate to get some great sponsors that came forward.”

The day includes a fun run, street parade and music on seven stages with artists including the Jayhawks and Bad Bad Hats.

Musicians will perform on several different stages Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nathaniel Minor | AP Photo 2011

“We felt that 2023 was the year to bring this event back in a different way. We created a separate taskforce. And we thought timing was right coming out of COVID,” Jensen said. “And we really need the city to try to get together and have a day, celebrating our community, celebrating each other and spending the day on St. Paul's main street.”

Schedule

8 a.m.: Yoga

8:30 a.m.: Two-mile fun run

9:30 a.m.: Parade

2 p.m.: Wiener dog races

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Car show and music performances

Find more information on the Grand Old Day website.