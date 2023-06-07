Party like he's 65: 4-day event honors Prince's birthday

Minnesota pop music legend Prince would have turned 65 on Wednesday. Starting Thursday and running through Sunday, fans from across the world will celebrate the late singer’s legacy at Prince’s Paisley Park studios in Chanhassen in what’s become an annual event since his death in 2016.

“The seventh anniversary of this gathering marks a special milestone for the event — the number seven was somewhat of a lucky number for the musician. He was born June 7, 1958, and the song ‘7’ from the 1992 album [Love Symbol] endures as a classic,” writes Sofia Haan of The Current, a sister organization of MPR News.

Single-day tickets are still available starting at $113.50. They include access to live performances, celebrity panels, exclusive concert footage and a DJ Dance Party to end the night. Visit The Current website to learn more.

Another Prince-inspired music celebration kicks off Wednesday with “Tales from the Northside: Stories of the Minneapolis Sound,” a community fundraising event to benefit the Minneapolis Sound Museum. It will feature performances and a panel discussion about how the musical style associated with Prince came to be.

The event is at the Capri Theater on 2027 West Broadway, Minneapolis; where Prince played his first solo show, and begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are still being sold for $115.