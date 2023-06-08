Drought spreads across Minnesota; some shower chances ahead

The latest data shows drought conditions expanding across Minnesota. We have some showers west Thursday and statewide chances of spotty thunder late Friday into Saturday before cooling off again Sunday.

Latest data shows drought expanding

Drought has returned to pockets of Minnesota with abnormally dry conditions expanding — 72 percent of Minnesota is now abnormally dry with 12 percent in moderate drought. This is up from 65 percent and 0.8 percent a week ago, respectively.

The latest drought monitor report shows the return of drought to several pockets of Minnesota National Drought Mitigation Center

Precipitation anomalies (difference from normal) for the past 30 days highlight some of these particularly dry areas. This map shows percent of normal rainfall for the most recent 30 days:

30 day percent of normal precipitation WeatherBELL Analytics

Spotty shower chances ahead but continued cooler until next week

The center of that dominant upper-level high-pressure heat dome is now to our west and a cool front has stalled out in western Minnesota south into the mid-Atlantic states. Clouds and showers are all set up along this front.

Weather pattern across the central and eastern U.S. College of DuPage weather lab

Western Minnesota will see some lingering showers Thursday and muggier dew points hanging on to near 60 degrees.

Forecast precipitation 7 a.m. Thursday through 9 p.m. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, via Pivotal Weather

The rest of us will see comfortable conditions and more sunshine east and northeast. Dew points in eastern Minnesota are in the 30s and 40s, considerably drier than in western Minnesota. High temperatures will be mainly in the 70s with 80s west.

Forecast highs Thursday National Weather Service

Another cool front will slide in from the north late Friday into Saturday touching off the next chance of spotty showers and isolated thunder. Unfortunately, this will not bring a widespread soaking rain but a continued hit-and-miss variety of rainfall.

Forecast total potential precipitation through early Sunday NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

We’ll then see a cool day Sunday with highs only in the 70s, nearly statewide.

Forecast highs Sunday National Weather Service

The heat looks to build back in for next week so enjoy the break.

Forecast highs by next Wednesday NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

Smoke and air quality

Minnesota air quality has improved into the good to moderate category for most Thursday.

Check the latest air quality conditions:

MPCA website Current air quality conditions

Here are air quality forecasts for the next couple of days also:

MPCA website Air quality forecasts

In the northeast, the air quality is dismal with New York City reaching it’s poorest air quality on record Wednesday. The worst air quality Thursday is around the Philadelphia area.