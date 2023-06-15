As smoky skies clear, experts say Minnesotans should prepare for more bad air

First, the good news: the worst of this latest band of thick, choking wildfire smoke is finally ending across the state, says Minnesota Pollution Control Agency air quality meteorologist David Brown.

“Still a little hazy out there, you’re still gonna see the smoke a little bit, you might smell it a little bit — but the readings have dropped quite a bit,” Brown said Thursday, after the Twin Cities saw its worst air quality measurements on record on Wednesday. Other parts of the state also saw thick smoke hanging in the air through the day.

Brown said it’ll likely be Friday before unhealthy air quality levels in some parts of southern Minnesota return to “good” and “moderate” levels.

That may be it for this round of bad air, but now the bad news: Brown said Minnesotans should get used to watching the air quality index more closely in the weeks ahead.

“Unfortunately, I think that’s what we’re in for, for the rest of the summer,” he said. “What we’re seeing is very, very similar to 2021 — except we’re basically two months ahead of schedule. So the official wildfire season in Canada hasn’t even started yet. They’ve already reached the second-highest total, as far as like land area burned, and we haven't even reached the peak of the summer season.”

Hazy skies blanketed Minneapolis on Wednesday, a day before air started to clear in the Twin Cities metro region. Matt Sepic | MPR News

Health effects

Minnesota clinics and hospitals are seeing the effects of all the smoky air.

“People are seeing a lot more cases of asthma attacks showing up, people with chronic lung disease or chronic heart disease showing up to the urgent care or emergency room or to their primary doctor, potentially needing some medication or needing a little bit more help than they normally would,” said Dr. Zeke McKinney, an occupational and environmental medicine specialist at HealthPartners.

McKinney said people with lung and heart disease are at high risk of experiencing health complications when air quality deteriorates. But he said there’s a long list of others who can run into difficulties: infants and younger children, people who work outside and people over 65. Even teenagers are at risk, he said, as they tend to be more active outside.

How can you reduce your risk?

Looking ahead to the next time Minnesota sees bad air, McKinney said people — especially those at high risk — should consider wearing face masks to keep that smoky air from getting into their lungs. He said anything, even a scarf, can help — though N95 or KN95 masks are the best choice.

And, he said, one of the simplest ways that people can reduce their risk is by staying indoors.

But even indoor air quality can be problematic. McKinney recommended that people make sure their furnace and AC filters are clean. He said portable air purifiers are effective. He also advised people to refrain from using stoves and ovens, which can further reduce indoor air quality when conditions outdoors are a concern.

McKinney noted bad air is a major public health issue that exacerbates longstanding health inequities.

“People who are not as affluent with respect to money, may not have good access to health care, may not have good access to ... indoor places to exercise, aren’t going to have good access to necessary masks or even to get in to see the doctor if they’re having problems,” he said. So it’s definitely a public health issue of concern, because the impacts will be felt inequitably for sure.”

David Brown at the MPCA said that although conditions have improved significantly for now, it will remain hazy in many parts of the state in the near term. Beyond that, he said people should do what they can to prepare for the next round of bad air.

“As of right now, the next few days looks OK, improving air quality — but I think it’s just a matter of time before that next wave of smoke moves in,” he said.