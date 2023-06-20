Boundary Waters wildfire now 90 percent contained

Crews continue to make progress in battling a wildfire in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Officials reported Tuesday the Spice Lake Fire is now 90 percent contained.

“Fire activity is creeping and smoldering in mixed timber and brush. Fire crews continue to mop up remaining hot spots on the fire,” fire officials reported in an update Tuesday morning. That work “involves putting water on the fire, and using tools to mix it into the soil and duff to extinguish the heat until the area is cooled. Firefighter and public safety are the number one priority.”

A Beaver floatplane was used to transport a team of firefighters to battle the Spice Lake Fire in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on Wednesday. USDA Forest Service photo by L. Macho

The Spice Lake Fire was first detected June 13, and as of Tuesday was estimated at 22 acres in size. A special team of 13 firefighters was flown in to the site, about 10 miles southwest of the end of the Gunflint Trail.

That team will transfer firefighting operations back to the Superior National Forest on Wednesday.

Authorities said they believe the fire to be human-caused, but did not release further information on the investigation.

A temporary closure order for about 50 lakes in that part of the BWCAW remains in effect. Other parts of the wilderness and Gunflint Trail businesses remain open.

A ban on open burning — including campfires — remains in effect for the BWCAW.