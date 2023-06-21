Minnesota's bid to host world expo in Bloomington falls short

Minnesota’s bid to host a world expo event in Bloomington in 2027 has fallen short.

Voters at a Bureau of International Expositions meeting in Paris on Wednesday awarded the 2027 gathering to Belgrade, Serbia — which proposed an expo focused on sports and music.

The U.S. bid for a so-called “specialized expo” had proposed a global health and wellness-focused gathering in Bloomington, near the Mall of America. It came in third in the initial round of voting on Wednesday, before being eliminated in a third round of balloting.

Belgrade and Malaga, Spain, were the two finalists.

“While we’re disappointed that we will not have the opportunity to host the world this time, we congratulate Serbia on their successful bid for Expo 2027. We know that they will create a memorable Expo experience,” Bob Clark, co-chairperson of the Minnesota USA World Expo bid committee, said in a news release after the vote. “While Minnesota may not have been chosen as the host, we are incredibly proud of the effort, passion, and commitment that went into our bid.”

Organizers said the bid “succeeded greatly in putting Minnesota on the map as a destination and as the source of an impressive legacy of medical and food system innovations.”

Minnesota lost a previous expo bid, very similar to its most recent proposal, in 2017.