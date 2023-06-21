Procession through Minneapolis today will honor fallen St. Paul firefighter

A procession of firefighting equipment will travel through Minneapolis on Wednesday afternoon, following funeral services for a longtime St. Paul firefighter who died last week.

Flags also are at half-staff across Minnesota until sunset on Wednesday in honor of Chris Parsons, who died June 15 at age 48.

Beyond more than two decades with the St. Paul Fire Department, Parsons was well-known for advocacy work that was “instrumental in improving the health and safety for every firefighter in the State of Minnesota,” his union, St. Paul Firefighters IAFF Local 21, said in a statement.

Parsons suffered cardiac arrest after taking part in a 5-kilometer run. Because it happened following a work shift, the department said, it’s recognized as a line-of-duty death.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is community-supported public media for our whole community, powered by thousands of readers and listeners like you. The end of our budget year is just days away and we are behind our goal. Don't wait to donate – every gift of every size makes a difference.

Parsons, a captain on Ladder 22 in St. Paul, had served with the department since 2000. He was also a local union leader and former president of the Minnesota Professional Fire Fighters.

He was a regular at the State Capitol, pushing for new limits on potentially cancer-causing chemicals that might turn up in fires, and for benefits and protections for job-related conditions and health risks like PTSD and COVID.

Mike Smith, a St. Paul firefighter and union president, said Parsons was an example for firefighters all over Minnesota.

“He was just a huge advocate, and he was very resilient, and he wouldn't give up until he got results,” Smith said.

Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Nicollet Island Pavilion in Minneapolis, followed by a memorial service.

After the memorial ends, at about 2 p.m., a procession of fire apparatus will travel through Minneapolis, from Nicollet Island to Lakewood Cemetery on Hennepin Avenue.

Gov. Tim Walz issued a proclamation directing flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Parsons: “Fire Captain Parsons was a dedicated firefighter who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues. With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Christopher Parsons for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and community.”