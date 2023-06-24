State funding brings planned National Loon Center closer to construction

A planned education and research facility for National Loon Center is $2.5 million closer to reality, thanks to an allocation from the Minnesota Legislature. The total project will cost an estimated $18 million.

The three-story, 15,000 square foot building in Crosslake, Minn. will aim to immerse visitors in the life of Minnesota's state bird. The National Loon Center hopes to begin construction in spring 2024 and open the facility a year later.

Loon Center Director Jon Mobeck said the facility will teach people why it's so important to take care of loons and their habitats.

He said the birds' presence signals water quality. And unsustainable angling and boating practices near and on the lakes where they live threatens their numbers.

"One of the biggest things we hope to do through this education is make sure people understand the ways that humans impact the loons," Mobeck said.

Mobeck said one of five loon deaths are caused by lead poisoning, which using nontoxic tackle when angling can prevent. Boating responsibly is also important because waves can disrupt nesting activity on the shoreline, he said.

"And then the last one probably is just the preservation, really critically, of loon nesting habitats," Mobeck said. "We're asking that people share the shoreline and leave some consideration for loons and other wildlife to use a natural portion of their shoreline. Leave it weedy, let it be as it naturally is, because that's the kind of area that the Loon is going to nest in."

Rendering shows plans for a new home of the National Loon Center in Crosslake, Minn. Leaders hope it will open in 2025. National Loon Center

The National Loon Center is already involved in national research and education efforts, Mobeck said. Their Junior Loon Biologist program brings elementary-aged kids in central Minnesota to loon habitats to help them better understand the animals' behaviors and contributions. They recently developed a similar Future Lake Leaders for middle and high schoolers.

Since last summer, the Loon Center has been leading free educational tours on Crosslake three times per week. Mobeck said the physical facility will build on this momentum.

"People are going to see it and recognize how fortunate we are to have loons on our lakes and enjoy that experience," he said. "The facility itself will be an experience that people are not going to forget. It's going to be a really world class experience."

Mobeck said the National Loon Center is hoping to be two-thirds of the way to the $18 million goal by the end of this summer. For more information or to donate to the cause, go to nationallooncenter.org.