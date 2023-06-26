2 drown after cliff jumping into Lake Superior on North Shore

Two people died after cliff jumping into Lake Superior along the North Shore on Sunday afternoon.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call at 1:25 p.m. that two people jumping into the lake from a cliff at Black Beach, in Silver Bay, were seen struggling to swim in the water below.

Lake County Search and Rescue personnel responded to the scene, and requested assistance from the St. Louis County Rescue Squad and the U.S. Coast Guard. Boats and a Coast Guard helicopter took part in the search.

The sheriff’s office said searchers found a body in the water just after 6 p.m., and a second body in the water just after 7:30 p.m.

Both victims were male, but their names and ages have not yet been released pending notification of family.