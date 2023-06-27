Air quality alert Tuesday and Wednesday; chance of midweek storms

Smoke has returned to the skies prompting air quality alerts. Temperatures will be warmer Tuesday with spotty thunderstorms north. Wednesday will bring a statewide chance of storms.

Smoky skies are back bringing poor air quality

An air quality alert is posted for northeast, east central and southern Minnesota through midnight Thursday. Tuesday’s forecast calls for air to be unhealthy for sensitive groups (orange) for much of northeastern and southern Minnesota.

Air quality forecast for Tuesday Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

Smoke has returned to the skies from eastern Canada blowing in from the northeast ahead of an area of high pressure moving out of the region.

Check the latest air quality conditions and forecasts from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency:

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR's budget year ends on Friday and we are behind target. Your gift today makes a difference! For every donation made to MPR through Friday, we will plant a seedling in Minnesota state forests in partnership with the Future Forest Fund. Grow a more connected and sustainable Minnesota today!

Warmer with possible thunderstorms

Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s south and near 80 north. Areas near Lake Superior will be cooler, in the 70s.

Forecast highs Tuesday National Weather Service

Spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop Tuesday afternoon in northwestern Minnesota and spread into northeastern Minnesota later in the evening. That risk of shower and storms will spread statewide late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Forecast precipitation 9 a.m. Tuesday through 2 a.m. Thursday National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, via Pivotal Weather

There’s even a slight risk of severe storms for parts of southern Minnesota Wednesday.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday National Weather Service

While most of Minnesota will not see a widespread soaking, northeastern Minnesota looks to potentially receive the most rainfall where conditions are very dry.

Forecast total potential precipitation through Friday NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

Things look to be mainly dry and more stable heading into the weekend with the return of hotter weather by early next week.