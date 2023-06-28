Authorities investigating death of Minnesota man found in chest freezer

Authorities in northeast Minnesota are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Monday in a chest freezer in the basement of a vacant home.

The Gilbert Police Department, which also patrols nearby Biwabik where the body was found, reported that an autopsy showed no indication of injury or trauma connected to the death of 34-year-old Brandon Buschman.

Authorities said a 911 caller reported finding the body on Monday afternoon. Officers who responded to the home on the 300 block of Fourth Avenue North found Buschman’s body inside the chest freezer.

Police said the home had not been occupied since February. The freezer was not operating at the time the body was found. Gilbert police in a news release described the freezer as “an older-style freezer that locks automatically when closed and is not capable of being pushed open or unlocked from the inside when closed.”

Buschman was from Babbitt, about 25 miles from Biwabik. Authorities didn’t offer any details on how they believe Buschman got into the freezer, or where or when he died. They did say they believe the death is an “isolated incident” and that there’s no danger to the public.

Final results of the autopsy, including toxicology tests, are pending.

Gilbert police are asking for anyone with any information about the case to contact investigators at (218) 748-2225.