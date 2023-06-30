Thomson Reuters picks site for new Twin Cities office

Thomson Reuters says it has chosen a new location for its Twin Cities office, after announcing earlier this year it was selling off most of its large corporate campus in Eagan, Minn.

The media company announced Thursday that it’s going to move next year to a different site in Eagan. It’ll sublease more than 300,000 square feet of space at The Landing at 2900 Ames Crossing Road, not far from the Vikings training facility.

“We’re excited that our new offices will keep us in Eagan, and we see this as an opportunity to continue investing in our Twin Cities operations, our people and this community,” Paul Fischer — president of Thomson Reuters Legal Professionals, and co-site lead for the company’s Twin Cities campus — said in a news release. “Employee feedback shaped our search, and our new space will provide the modern, collaborative environment that our dynamic workforce desires.

“Our employees prefer to split their time between working in the office and from home, and our new space supports a hybrid work model that will deliver an engaging experience for connecting and collaborating with colleagues while in the office.”

The new location will have a much smaller footprint than Thomson Reuters’ current 263-acre campus along Dodd Road, which includes a 1.1 million-square-foot office building.

The company in January said it planned to sell about two-thirds of that campus, though it planned to keep its printing facility at the site. In a news release Thursday, the company said it continues to work with a real estate firm “on the sale of elements of its Eagan campus.”

Thomson Reuters employs about 5,000 people in the Twin Cities.