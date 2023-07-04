No fireworks at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis — but there were lasers

MPR News Staff
Blue lasers in the sky
Attendees look on during a patriotic-themed laser display at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis on Monday.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Share

There was no “boom” of fireworks at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis Monday night. Instead, parkgoers took in the buzz of food trucks, patriotic music and the park’s first-ever Fourth of July laser show.

It was a decision to help the environment and the park’s budget. Other benefits include no debris and less noise pollution than fireworks.

Lightening strikes at a park
Lightning strikes in the background as a couple embraces at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis on Monday.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News

“It’s also safer in states like California that have had wildfires and are just notoriously dry. So given our heat this week … it’s gonna be a good time to try it out,” Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board's Communications Director Dawn Sommers said.

The 3D laser show is also a third of the cost of fireworks. Dynamic shapes and figures shot 80 feet high (without interfering with aviation) — though folks needed to be within the park to see them.

The park will decide whether to continue the laser show next year based on feedback.

People stand and watch a laser light show - 1
Attendees look on during a patriotic-themed laser display at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis on Monday.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News
People gather in a park during the sunset
People gather before a patriotic-themed laser display at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis on Monday.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News
Blue and green lasers in the sky
Attendees look on during a patriotic-themed laser display at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis on Monday.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News
People gather as the sun sets
People gather before a patriotic-themed laser display at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis on Monday.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News
Blue lasers showcase on a nightsky
Attendees look on during a patriotic-themed laser display at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis on Monday.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Grow the Future of Public Media

MPR's budget year ends on Friday and we are behind target. Your gift today makes a difference! For every donation made to MPR through Friday, we will plant a seedling in Minnesota state forests in partnership with the Future Forest Fund. Grow a more connected and sustainable Minnesota today!

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory