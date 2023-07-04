No fireworks at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis — but there were lasers
There was no “boom” of fireworks at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis Monday night. Instead, parkgoers took in the buzz of food trucks, patriotic music and the park’s first-ever Fourth of July laser show.
It was a decision to help the environment and the park’s budget. Other benefits include no debris and less noise pollution than fireworks.
“It’s also safer in states like California that have had wildfires and are just notoriously dry. So given our heat this week … it’s gonna be a good time to try it out,” Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board's Communications Director Dawn Sommers said.
The 3D laser show is also a third of the cost of fireworks. Dynamic shapes and figures shot 80 feet high (without interfering with aviation) — though folks needed to be within the park to see them.
The park will decide whether to continue the laser show next year based on feedback.
