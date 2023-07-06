The Eagles will land in Minnesota on farewell tour with Steely Dan

The Eagles have landed.

The band was part of the signature sound of the 1970s, and it’s launching a farewell tour that stops in Minnesota this fall.

The band’s Long Goodbye Tour marks the end of 52 years of performing, after the Eagles were founded by the late Glenn Frey on guitar and Don Henley on drums. Henley is the only continuous member of the band.

The tour starts Sept. 7 in New York and will be at the Xcel Energy Center Nov. 17.

Steely Dan will join the first round of 13 shows — including Minnesota. The tour will run through 2025, and the band says it may return to some cities depending on demand.

Tickets go on sale July 14 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.