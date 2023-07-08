The west-central city of Pelican Rapids, Minn. is celebrating its annual summer festival with the return of a familiar icon and the completion of a dam removal project.

After standing guard over the Pelican River for more than 65 years, the city’s 15-foot pelican statute known as “Pelican Pete” was temporarily relocated last winter.

The concrete-and-steel statute has been refurbished and relocated to a new perch overlooking the river, said city administrator Lance Roisum.

“We had a welder come in and redo his legs, and then they patched his holes and stuff on his body,” he said. “Then they moved him here last week. That was kind of an attraction for people — they had to put him on a trailer and then take him right downtown and across the river.”

Pelican Pete was constructed in 1957 in Pelican Rapids, Minn., temporarily moved in January to make way for the removal of the old dam. Courtesy of the City of Pelican Rapids

Workers used a crane to put the statute in place in its new permanent location. Pelican Pete was then given a new coat of paint, Roisum said.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources also has finished removing the 150-year-old dam in the Pelican River.

The $2.72 million project is one of several locations where the DNR is removing aging and sometimes failing dams, rather than spending money on costly repairs.

The DNR replaced the dam with rock arch rapids, a series of boulders designed to let the river flow more naturally and fish to swim upstream for spawning.

The dam removal project in Pelican Rapids, Minn., is complete. Courtesy of the City of Pelican Rapids

Residents like the change — even those who opposed the project, Roisum said.

“That’s what a lot of people grew up with. It’s been like that forever, and they didn’t want that dam removed,” he said. “But even a lot of those people are saying, ‘Wow, it really does look nice.’”

The rapids are attracting kids playing the water and people fishing in the river, Roisum said. They also offer recreational opportunities for kayakers, canoeists and tubers.

With help from a state grant, the city also built a new walking bridge above the rapids.

The project was completed just in time for the city’s 140th Pelican Rapids Festival. It concludes Saturday with a parade, barbeque and street dance.