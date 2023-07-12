Minnesota finance boss to step down

There is turnover coming to the top of Minnesota state government’s finance agency.

Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Jim Schowalter plans to depart the role in mid-August. A statement from the Walz administration says deputy commissioner Erin Campbell has been selected to replace Schowalter, whom Walz said gave “steady leadership and tireless service.”

“Under his direction, the team at MMB has stabilized the state budget, allowing us to invest the state’s historic budget surplus on the things that matter most to Minnesotans,” Gov. Walz said in the statement.

This was Schowalter’s second stint in charge of the key state finance agency. He previously held the role under Governor Mark Dayton.

“After wrapping up this year’s historic budget, it’s a great time for me to start a new chapter,” Schowalter said in a press release. “I’ve served as MMB commissioner longer than anyone else and know that I’m leaving the agency to a great team of purpose-driven leaders.”

Campbell has held various leadership positions in the executive branch, mostly recently in an employee resources role. The change is effective on Aug. 15.