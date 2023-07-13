Minnesota air quality alert Friday, Saturday; wildfire smoke returning

An air quality alert has been issued for all of Minnesota from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon as another wave of wildfire smoke from Canada is expected to send air quality across the state into the unhealthy range.

Air quality across the region was good on Thursday, but the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency reported that a cold front is set to sweep across the state on Friday, bringing in smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia.

“The sinking air associated with the cold front will push smoke elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will result in poor air quality,” the MPCA reported. “Air quality will gradually improve on Saturday with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south.”

Fine-particle levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, the agency added.

Sensitive groups include people with asthma or other breathing conditions, heart disease, high blood pressure or diabetes; people who are pregnant; and children and the elderly. They’re advised to limit time spent outside, and limit heavy exertion, while the air quality alert is in effect.

The MPCA said that everyone can take steps to reduce pollution and its effects during the air quality alert, including reducing or eliminating outdoor burning; reducing vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible; and keeping windows closed to ensure the smoky air does not get inside your home.

Minnesota already has set a record this year for the most air quality alerts issued in a season.