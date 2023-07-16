Minneapolis high-rise fire put out by sprinklers, one woman suffered burns

A fire in a Minneapolis public housing high-rise early Sunday morning left one woman seriously burned.

The city's fire department responded to a report of a fire at 1815 Central Ave. NE around 3:12 a.m. The department says sprinklers put out the fire on the 25th floor of the Parker Skyview building.

Fire crews found a woman in an apartment hallway with burn injuries to her leg. Firefighters helped carry the woman to the ground floor where HCMC paramedics took her to a hospital.

The fire did not spread to other units on the 25th floor. Most residents, except for those with water in their apartments, were able to go back home. The fire department says it will investigate.