8 things to do around the ‘Barbie’ premiere in Minnesota

The upcoming “Barbie” movie is already a worldwide phenomenon and it’s expected to lead the box office when it officially hits theaters on Friday, July 21.

MPR News knows that life in plastic is fantastic, so prepare your best hot-pink outfits and check out these Barbie-fied things to do in Minnesota:

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Wednesday, July 19.

Where: The north side of level one at the Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, Minn.

Cost: Free.

Head to the mall and step into a Barbie fantasy world. You can play Xbox or relax in the pink lounge, take a close look at six of the sparkly outfits worn in the movie and practice your best Barbie poses in a giant, walk-in Barbie box.

Four of the six outfits that Margot Robbie wore in the movie 'Barbie' at the Barbie Pop-Up Closet at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. Courtesy of Mall of America

2) Barbie-inspired ice cream at Cold Stone Creamery

When: The special item will be sold until August 8.

Where: Cold Stone Creamery locations.

Cost: Prices vary by location. You need to order a “Gotta Have It” cup to get the pink one that features the Barbie movie logo.

Cold Stone Creamery joined the Barbie-mania and came up with “All That Glitters is Pink,” a pink cotton candy ice cream with graham cracker pie crust, “dance party” sprinkles and whipped topping.

Cold Stone Creamery's “All That Glitters is Pink" ice cream at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. Courtesy of Mall of America

3) ‘Barbie Blowout Party’ at Marcus Theatres

When: The early access screenings will be on Wednesday, July 19. The event starts at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at 7 p.m.

Where: Marcus Theatres locations in Waite Park, Rochester, Rosemount, Duluth and Oakdale.

Cost: Prices vary by location.

If you live in Greater Minnesota and are a Barbie fan, you can’t miss the privilege of watching ‘Barbie’ two days before the nationwide premiere. If you attend the party you can enjoy a moment in a fun photo spot and if you wear pink you will receive a Barbie-inspired cotton candy. Attendees will get sunglasses and an official mini-poster, and you can enter a Barbie and Ken costume contest for special prizes. If you want to fancy-up your experience, the theater will also offer Barbie-inspired cocktails and food.

Barbie Pop-Up Closet at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. Courtesy of Mall of America

When: Crawl starts at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29.

Where: The crawl includes visiting four bars: Graze Provisions + Libations, Basement Bar, Inbound BrewCo and The Loop. The meeting point is at Graze Provisions + Libations at 520 N 4th St, Minneapolis.

Cost: Tickets are $10 per person. The tickets include an itinerary and surprise Barbie Glam Bag that can be picked up before the event.

Join the ultimate Barbie-themed bar crawl extravaganza in the North Loop. The event organizers advise you to come dressed in the “pinkest and most glamorous Barbie attire you can find.“ Imagination, life is your creation.

An evening at North Loop in Minneapolis. Tim Nelson | MPR News 2012

When: All day Sunday, July 23 and Monday, July 24.

Where: The CineMagic Century 9 Movie Theatre on 766 Century Ave SW, Hutchinson, Minn.

Cost: Tickets start at $7.75.

The CineMagic Movie Theatre also joined the hype and is challenging all Barbie fans to wear pink on July 23 and 24. If you go to see the movie and show up with at least one pink piece of clothing and have or purchase a “Magic Popcorn Bucket,” they will fill it for just 99 cents plus tax. Plus, if you wear at least 95 percent pink outfit the popcorn will be free.

This mage released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." Warner Bros Pictures via AP

When: Doors open at 11 a.m. and the movie starts at noon on Friday, July 21.

Where: Emagine White Bear, 1180 County Road J, White Bear Lake, Minn.

Cost: $20 which includes a movie ticket and a Barbie-themed goodie bag.

Emagine Theater in White Bear will celebrate the movie premiere with a Barbie party. Participate in the Barbie costume contest and get the best shots with a 1960s pink Chevrolet Corvette convertible that will make you feel part of the Barbie cast.

This mage released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." Warner Bros Pictures via AP

7) Barbie drag brunch in Minneapolis

When: There are three events on Sunday, July 30: 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Where: Crave American Kitchen & Sushi, 825 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Cost: $17 for a seat at a table. All attendees are also required to purchase an entrée.

Prepare your best Barbie-inspired outfits and join Utica Queen of Minneapolis, who competed in season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race, on the rooftop of Crave for an unforgettable drag show.

Utica Queen of Minneapolis competed in season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race. Trevor Beaty

8) Barbie-themed dance party in Minneapolis

When: The party starts at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.

Where: Fine Line, 318 First Ave. North, Minneapolis.

Cost: General admission is $20, reserved balcony is $35.

Stardust and Techno Girls present a +18 event called “DOLLHAUS - A Malibu Dreamhouse Rave” featuring BabyGhost, Astr0lex, Patrish, Daisy Hex and DJ TNA. Plus, there will be a costume contest.