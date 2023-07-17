Frey recommends Third Police Precinct station not go back to Lake Street or nearby — for now

The City of Minneapolis is scrapping proposals to return the Third Police Precinct station to its former place on Lake Street or find the precinct a new home near 26th and Minnehaha avenues.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Monday the city will locate the Third Precinct downtown at the Century Plaza building in the First Precinct.

Frey says the Century Plaza location will mean police are able to improve lagging emergency police response times since it’s near Interstate 35W.

If the city council approves, the Third Precinct could be sited at the new temporary location as soon as winter of 2024, city officials said.

The original Third Precinct police headquarters was set on fire and heavily damaged in the unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd three years ago. Officers and staff have been working out of a downtown location.

A consultant's report on the future of Minneapolis' Third Precinct released Monday found many residents are unhappy with the proposed sites for the new precinct building and don't want it in the neighborhood. People told consultants that they deeply distrust the city government and its police department.

A Minneapolis City Council committee is scheduled to consider the report Tuesday.