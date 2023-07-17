A Morrison County sheriff's deputy who was struck by a vehicle last weekend is improving.

Deputy Brady Pundsack, 26, of Flensburg, was directing traffic leaving from the Freedom Fest music festival in Pierz Saturday night when he was struck by an SUV. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, Morrison County Chief Deputy Jason Worlie said Pundsack is now stable and improving.

A post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page included a photo of Pundsack in the hospital, head bandaged but smiling, as several law enforcement officers stood by his bed.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen wrote that Pundsack “is in good spirits and showing improvement.”

“Yesterday, surgery was performed on his neck, which was successful and thankfully he was able to take a few steps last night and this morning,” Larsen wrote. “We appreciate the thoughts and prayers for Deputy Pundsack, his family and everyone involved in this incident.”

The 17-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger of the SUV were not injured.

The Minnesota State Patrol is leading the investigation of the crash. The driver's name has not been released.