Two children wounded by gunfire in Minneapolis

Two children, ages 7 and 11, were wounded by gunfire while inside a home in Minneapolis early Wednesday.

Police said a 7-year-old girl suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and an 11-year-old boy suffered a graze wound in the gunfire that happened just after 3:30 a.m. near the corner of Emerson and 30th avenues North.

The children were inside a duplex at the time of the shooting.

Minneapolis police said officers responded to the scene after a ShotSpotter activation, and reports of damage to a building. They found and provided care to the children, who were transported to a local hospital.

Officers found “evidence of gunfire” in the street outside the home, according to a police news release.

Police said in that news release that based on preliminary information, they do not believe the shooting was random — but did not elaborate further. There have been no arrests in the case.

In the spring of 2021, two children were killed and a third suffered serious injuries in a string of shootings in north Minneapolis.

Two weeks ago a judge sentenced Dpree Robinson to 37 years in prison for killing 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson Smith as she played on a trampoline.

There’ve been no arrests in the killing of 6-year-old Aniya Allen or the shooting that left LaDavionne Garrett Jr., now 12, critically injured.