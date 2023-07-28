Workers at six Kowalski's Markets reach contract deal, averting planned strike

The union representing more than 600 union workers at six of the 11 Kowalski’s Markets grocery stores in the Twin Cities says it’s reached a tentative contract agreement, averting a three-day strike planned for next week.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663 announced Friday that the two-year contract deal “provides significant raises for part-time and full-time positions, and secures worker-driven health care.”

A ratification vote is planned for next week.

The union had previously announced plans for a strike — now canceled — for Aug. 4-6 at the Kowalski’s locations in Eagan, Eden Prairie and Excelsior, along with the Uptown, Lyndale and Parkview locations in Minneapolis.

UFCW Local 663 had accused the retailer of unfair labor practices amid contract talks, and said its members had been working without a contract since March.

Earlier this year, two other planned strikes by union grocery workers in Minnesota were averted — at Cub Foods in April, and Lunds & Byerlys in June — after the union and the retailers reached contract agreements.