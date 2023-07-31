Minnesota BCA responding to 'use-of-force' incident along I-94 in Minneapolis

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported early Monday that it was responding to a “use-of-force incident” involving a state trooper along Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.

The BCA did not immediately release any further details on what happened, or whether anyone was injured.

Meanwhile, a stretch of I-94 heading north from downtown Minneapolis was closed Monday morning, with Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showing emergency vehicles in the northbound lanes near Dowling Avenue.

It was not immediately clear whether that closure was connected to the BCA investigation. MnDOT did not indicate when the northbound lanes would reopen.

Southbound traffic heading toward downtown Minneapolis was not affected by the closure.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.