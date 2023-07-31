New bust of Suni Lee unveiled in St. Paul

There's a new honor for Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee in her hometown of St. Paul. Mayor Melvin Carter was among those on hand as a new bust of Lee was unveiled at Phalen Regional Park on Sunday. Lee won gold during the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

“Designed by local Hmong artist Seexeng Lee, our newest piece of public art at Phalen Regional Park represents a celebration of community and belonging,” Carter wrote in a Twitter post.

A new burst of Olympic athlete Sunisa Lee sits near Lake Phalen. Matt Mikus | MPR News

Lee also competed in college gymnastics at Auburn University in Alabama until she was sidelined for a kidney issue. But she said in April she plans to compete for a spot on the U.S team at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The U.S. Olympic Trials will be held in Minneapolis next June.