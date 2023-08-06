'A bright, happy kid': Family of 12-year-old shot in St. Paul in shock

Markee Jones loved the latest fashions, playing basketball and hanging out with his cousins. He died on a cousin’s birthday after being shot in St. Paul.

Markee Jones Courtesy of Lakrisha Hill

His aunt, Lakrisha Hill, said Markee’s death was a “shock” that has left his family devastated.

“Markee was just a very bright happy kid I mean just always just full of energy,” Hill said.

Officers arrived at the scene in the North End at around 5 a.m. Saturday to find the boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He died at Regions Hospital.

Police shared few details, except to say a 14-year-old was being held in connection with the death at the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center as of Saturday.

A vigil is planned for Sunday evening.

“Our hearts are broken. It’s so many words, so many questions, so much that we are going through, the grieving process,” Hill said. She said her son was very close to his cousin and one shared a birthday with Markee.

“Birthdays are never going to be the same.”