Prison college grads earn degrees while serving sentences

It’s college graduation time behind the walls of the state correctional facility in Stillwater, Minn. Three students don royal blue graduation motorboards and robes. What you can’t see underneath are their gray prison uniforms.

Larry Foster, Lennell Martin and Micah Morson are seated to the left of the wood-paneled dais. Mary Gillen Fenske, the paralegal program director at North Hennepin Community College, pronounces them graduates.

“By virtue of the authority vested in me by the Board of Trustees of Minnesota state and the state of Minnesota, I hereby confer upon you the certificate, associate’s degree or bachelor’s degree for which you are recommended with all the rights, privileges and responsibilities pertaining there to you make move your tassels.”

Attendees examine the graduation certificates during the Aug. 1 ceremony at Stillwater Correctional Facility. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

The gathered crowd of 100 or so family members, professors and corrections staff cheer at the pronouncement.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

The new college graduates break into smiles.

The gathered family members, mentors and professors shed tears and share hugs. Two of the men — Foster, who is 70 years old and Martin, who is 46 – received a bachelor of arts in individualized studies from Metro State University. The third graduate, 27-year-old Morson, earned an associate’s degree in liberal arts from Minneapolis College.

The old-school student of the group, Foster, reflected on the moment with his daughter by his side.

"Everyone may see us as losers, but this time we are the winners," Larry Foster said during his graduation speech on Aug. 1 in Stillwater, Minn. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

“It feels like I’ve stepped into a new level of my life. This college and these professors have really helped transform me into a new and improved man,” he said. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be able to take what they’ve given me and give back to the other men in the institution.”

Foster’s daughter, Shonnamarie Jefferson, said her father has been an inspiration to her. Studying for the degree gave “him something to look forward to inside of these walls,” Jefferson said. “This was a tremendous thing to come here to watch.”

Shonnamarie Jefferson, daughter of Larry Foster, congratulates her father during the diploma ceremony on Aug. 1 in Stillwater, Minn. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

The Stillwater graduates are part of the first cohort of the TREC Program, which stands for Transformation and Reentry through Education and Community. It’s a partnership among Metro State, Minneapolis College and the University of Minnesota which began two years ago. The program is also in place at Lino Lakes and Faribault correctional facilities in Minnesota.

The program’s director at Metro State, Travis Sands, says the program’s aims are what one might expect: personal and career advancement. But just as key, he adds, is the initiative’s other goal — to ensure role modeling for incarcerated people in Minnesota.

Travis Sands, TREC Program Director, College of Individualized Studies, Metro State University, addresses graduates and loved ones at the Aug. 1 ceremony. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

“Those students who come through our programs are going to be and are critically positioned to offer their colleagues who are incarcerated alongside them with the sort of wisdom that has come through their higher education,” said Sands, a few days after the ceremony. The graduates offer proof that “there are other opportunities, there are other modes to be in the world," he added.

Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 12 of 12 Graduates Larry Foster, Micah Morson, and Lennell Martin, along with educators, gather for a group photograph after receiving their diplomas at the correctional facility Aug. 1. Kerem Yücel | MPR News 1 of 12 Cynthia Fernandez, mother of Lennell Martin, tears up during her son's graduation ceremony. Kerem Yücel | MPR News 2 of 12 Larry Foster (right) and Lennell Martin (left) prepare for the ceremony at Stillwater Correctional Facility on Aug. 1. Kerem Yücel | MPR News Next Slide

Martin acknowledged as much when he gave a shout out to his fellow incarcerated colleagues in his ceremony speech.

He said the other men at Stillwater have been supportive. “Our incarcerated peers who are not currently in the TREC program, who have been inspired themselves, or just being encouraging … because they know that it’s a great opportunity," he said.

Lennell Martin prepares to don the graduation gown for a post-graduation photoshoot at Stillwater Correctional Facility on Aug. 1. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

“My success is yours,” Martin added.

Martin and Foster both say they want to pursue master’s degrees once the program launches that initiative. Morson says his next degree will be a bachelor of arts.

Gallery Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 3 of 3 Maran Wolston (left), Instructor of Minneapolis College philosophy faculty, poses for a portrait flanked by graduate Micah Morson (right) after the graduation ceremony at Stillwater Correctional Facility on Tuesday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News 1 of 3 Larry Foster and his daughter Shonnamarie Jefferson pose for a photograph dressed in a graduation gown and cap, at Stillwater Correctional Facility on Tuesday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News 2 of 3 Graduate Lennell Martin poses for a photograph with a BA degree and a paralegal certificate, dressed in a graduation gown and cap, at Stillwater Correctional Facility on Tuesday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News Next Slide

Martin says he can describe his graduation day to one emotion.

“Gratitude. That’s my word for today,” said Martin. “I’m just very grateful and feeling optimistic about being an advocate for change. [I] hope that this transcends beyond these walls.”

Morson had surprise guests at the graduation: his sister Mercedes Morson and grandmother.

Mercedes Dolan, sister of graduate Micah Morson, helps Micah Morson put on their cap before the ceremony. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

“I’m just really proud of him. I’m happy that he took the initiative to get it done,” Mercedes Morson said.

Morson says he feels good about his new degree.

“I feel accomplished,” he said. “It’s probably like my first main accomplishment ever in my life.”