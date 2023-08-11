Small wildfire near Ely is now fully contained

A small wildfire detected earlier this week in the Superior National Forest southeast of Ely, Minn., is now fully contained.

In a final update Friday, Forest Service officials reported that crews will continue monitoring the three-acre August Lake fire, and dousing any remaining hot spots.

The fire — located about 15 miles southeast of Ely, and east of State Highway 1 — is believed to have been caused by lightning.

It was first detected Monday in an area of heavy vegetation, and Forest Service officials said it was difficult to access. A helicopter was used to bring equipment to crews battling the flames on the ground.

Much of Minnesota remains in long-term drought, though recent precipitation has lessened the wildfire danger. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reported Friday that the fire danger was low across most of northern Minnesota.

Earlier this summer, the Spice Lake Fire prompted a closure order for part of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. That fire was later fully contained and the closure order lifted.