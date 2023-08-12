Darryl Strawberry credits Saints, St. Paul fans for returning his joy of baseball

The St. Paul Saints will honor baseball great Darryl Strawberry retiring his number 17 Saturday.

Strawberry joined the team during its time as an independent for a memorable 29 games back in 1996.

“I really had no idea if I wanted to play baseball again. And the wonderful people of St. Paul welcomed me and my family at that particular time,” Strawberry told reporters. “My life was in shambles.”

Strawberry had enjoyed early success with the New York Mets by the time he arrived in St. Paul, but his battle with addiction led to his 1995 suspension from the San Francisco Giants. He joined the Yankees in the summer of 1995 before being released. Over the course of his career, he played on three World Series champion teams.

Darryl Strawberry speaks with a member of the media at CHS Field on Friday in St. Paul. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Strawberry says part of his return to the major leagues is owed to his time with the Saints, “They were there a big part of my journey. I think that's why I'm standing here today.”

He hit .435 with 18 homers and 39 RBIs with the Saints.

Strawberry credits Saints fans with helping him rediscover his love for the game.

“It was a different atmosphere than I've ever played in front of. This was the calmest atmosphere. You never heard a fan boo in the ballpark,” Strawberry said, “That's a miracle in itself. I never got that playing baseball.”

Strawberry says his favorite memory as a Saint was playing alongside Dave Stevens.

“We were good buddies. We talked about a lot of things. Talked about life more than anything, not just baseball,” Strawberry said.

Stevens, a congenital amputee, played without legs. Strawberry recalls one game in which he’d hit three home runs, and asked that Stevens pinch hit for him, “I could have been going for four. I told [late Saints manager] Marty [Scott] let him hit for me. And he thought that was a big deal.”

Former co-owner Mike Veeck said that back in 1996 he wasn’t certain the decision to bring Strawberry to St. Paul was right for the franchise. He had worked for years to build the team’s PG rating with fans.

Mike Veeck, former co-owner of the St. Paul Saints, speaks with a member of the media at CHS Field on Friday in St. Paul. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

“He just talks about the effect that joy and fun brought to him. So, he's the best ambassador for Saints baseball.”

Veeck says it was Darryl Strawberry who founded the Saints because of his performances at the plate. Like many, he remembers Strawberry’s homeruns.

“Two of those balls are still in orbit.” said Veeck. “You could make an argument that it was Darryl Strawberry who really was the founder of independent baseball because we started getting scouted.”

When asked what he would like the fans to know about his experience in Minnesota, Strawberry says he is overwhelmed by the way Saints fans embraced him.

“Nothing but love and compassion for them. The way they accepted me when I came here, and you can't replace that,” said Strawberry. “It's really not about me, it's about the people. And I'm forever grateful for that.”

When his number is retired on Saturday evening, Strawberry will join the ranks of fellow Saints Wayne “Twig” Terwilliger (5), Kevin Millar (15) and George Tsamis (22).