The fourth year of The Black Entrepreneur State Fair started Sunday at Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis and will run through Saturday. It features some 75 vendors selling food, cosmetics, clothing and other goods.

Marly Henry is the owner of Bag Legends clothing. He lost his son’s mother to opioids last year and he will sell T-shirts and hats at the fair protesting opioids.

“Right now a lot of my designs have affirmations on them to help people to influence them to get through their day,” Henry said.

Sunday’s theme was soul food. Mary Jane Monday features several cannabis vendors selling accessories and infused foods.

Now that cannabis is legal in Minnesota, “We just wanna make sure that our people in the community know what those laws mean, so we will have a panel discussion,” said fair organizer Destinee Shelby.

Tickets are $7, and more information can be found at the Midtown Global Market website.