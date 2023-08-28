Authorities ID man killed in bull attack at Minnesota farm

Authorities in western Minnesota have identified a man who was fatally injured by a bull at a farm over the weekend.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office reported that 64-year-old Jerry Altman of Parkers Prairie, Minn., died Saturday.

Authorities were called to the farm in Effington Township, west of Parkers Prairie, at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday. A 911 caller reported a person was being attacked by a bull.

Law enforcement officers had to euthanize the bull in order to reach Altman, who later died from his injuries. The sheriff’s office didn't report anyone else injured, and did not release further details about the circumstances of the attack.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.