Photos: For the first time in nearly 30 years, people take oath of citizenship at State Fair

Regina Medina
People hug and hold American flag
Urji Waka waves American flags during her mother's naturalization ceremony at the Minnesota State Fair on Monday.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Thirty immigrants from 18 countries became United States citizens Monday at the Minnesota State Fair.

U.S. District Judge Kate M. Menendez swore them in with more than a hint of joy.

Two people pose and smile
U.S. District Court Judge Kate M. Menendez (left) and Loly Aldana, (right) pose for a photograph together after the naturalization ceremony at the Minnesota State Fair on Monday.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

“This is a wonderful day to be welcoming new citizens to the United States of America and I am honored to be here,” Menendez said. “This is hands down the best part of my job and this merges two of my all time favorite things: mini doughnuts and naturalization ceremonies.”

People who took the oath were born in countries from across the globe including  Somalia, Australia, Colombia, Russia, Venezuela, Eritrea, Mexico and Vietnam. 

Person smiles and holds American flag
Jan Gruis holds an American flag as she takes the Oath of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony at the Minnesota State Fair on Monday.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Nicolas Valencia Diaz, from Colombia, said the United States has given him so many opportunities.

“It's such an amazing place to live and have a family. So that's why I want to become a citizen today,” he said.

People stand and hold their hands to their hearts
Newly naturalized citizens take the oath of allegiance during a naturalization ceremony at Minnesota State Fair on Monday.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

State Fair officials say today’s ceremony was the first since 1996 at the Fair. That event saw 700 people from 83 countries take the oath. In 1995, 834 new citizens were sworn in. It was the largest naturalization ceremony ever held in Minnesota.

