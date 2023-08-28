Photos: For the first time in nearly 30 years, people take oath of citizenship at State Fair

Thirty immigrants from 18 countries became United States citizens Monday at the Minnesota State Fair.

U.S. District Judge Kate M. Menendez swore them in with more than a hint of joy.

“This is a wonderful day to be welcoming new citizens to the United States of America and I am honored to be here,” Menendez said. “This is hands down the best part of my job and this merges two of my all time favorite things: mini doughnuts and naturalization ceremonies.”

People who took the oath were born in countries from across the globe including Somalia, Australia, Colombia, Russia, Venezuela, Eritrea, Mexico and Vietnam.

Nicolas Valencia Diaz, from Colombia, said the United States has given him so many opportunities.

“It's such an amazing place to live and have a family. So that's why I want to become a citizen today,” he said.

State Fair officials say today’s ceremony was the first since 1996 at the Fair. That event saw 700 people from 83 countries take the oath. In 1995, 834 new citizens were sworn in. It was the largest naturalization ceremony ever held in Minnesota.

