Minneapolis police seek public's help finding missing 12-year-old girl

Minneapolis police are are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help finding Lucia Valentina Chavez, 12. Minneapolis Police Department

Lucia Valentina Chavez was last seen Tuesday night at her home on the 3400 block of Lincoln Street NE. Her cell phone last pinged just before midnight in St. Paul near Forest Street and Minnehaha Avenue, police said in a Facebook post, adding that Lucia’s phone has either run of power or been turned off.

Lucia is described as a Hispanic female, 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds. She has waist-length dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a pink tank top, Minneapolis police said.

The MPD statement noted Lucia is familiar with transit buses and light rail and frequents areas in south Minneapolis, including the Lake Street Target store.

Anyone who sees Lucia should call 911. Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to email policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at (612) 673-5845.